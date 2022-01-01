BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to enhance protections for gun makers, sellers and weapons carriers during declared emergencies in Idaho has been proposed. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Wednesday voted to approve a possible public hearing for the bill. The legislation alters the state’s disaster preparedness act by prohibiting the closing of gun-related businesses during an emergency. Republican Gov. Brad Little issued a temporary stay-at-home order in early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some workers and businesses were declared essential and allowed to continue, but others weren’t. The legislation also prevents Idaho’s concealed weapons laws from being circumvented, and that weapons used legally can’t be confiscated during a disaster.