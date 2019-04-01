BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would reduce the number of people required to report suspected child abuse narrowly won approval from a panel of Idaho lawmakers.

The Times-News reports the House Judiciary and Rules Committee approved the bill in a 9-8 vote.

Currently, anyone in the state who sees evidence of child abuse, abandonment or neglect is required to report that evidence to law enforcement, and those who don’t can be charged with a misdemeanor.

The legislation approved by the committee on Wednesday would remove that requirement for most Idaho residents, leaving only teachers, doctors, law enforcement officials and social workers as mandatory reporters.