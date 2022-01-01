BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to put teachers on state health insurance has cleared a Senate panel and is headed to the full Senate. The Senate Education Committee voted Monday to approve the plan that backers say will allow Idaho K-12 teachers and other school workers to take home more of their paychecks. The law would give school districts an opportunity to leave private health care carriers and join the state’s self-funded health insurance plan. Backers say it’s needed to help the state hire and retain teachers by reducing premiums and lowering deductibles. Lawmakers say health insurance costs are eating into Idaho teacher paychecks and causing many to consider leaving the profession.