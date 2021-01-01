BOISE, IDAHO (AP) — Legislation banning anyone under 21 from buying cigarettes or electronic smoking products in Idaho has failed in the House.

Lawmakers on Tuesday voted 40-28 to reject the measure that would have brought Idaho in line with the federal smoking age. President Donald Trump signed a law in 2019 that bars tobacco sales to anyone under 21.

Supporters say Idaho stores are already abiding by federal law, but state law needs to be changed to avoid confusion and confrontations in stores. Opponents said people who can join the military at 18 or buy a house should be able to buy smoking products.