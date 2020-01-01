BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Legislation to end the requirement that government agencies publish legal notices in newspapers failed in the House.

Lawmakers on Wednesday rejected with a 37-33 vote the measure that would have eliminated a source of income for Idaho newspapers.

Lawmakers backing the bill said it would save government entities money and bring Idaho into the 21st century.

Opponents said it would make finding legal notices difficult to impossible. Legal notices are a form of advertising government entities in Idaho are required to purchase to publicize things such as new laws, construction projects or meetings.