BOISE, IDAHO | By REBECCA BOONE (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers has passed a bill that would halt all public funding to any entities that advise women about their abortion options.

The bill passed the House State Affairs Committee on a 10-4 vote Thursday despite opposition from those on both sides of the abortion debate.

It allows exceptions for hospitals, cases where the mother’s life is in danger and cases involving Medicaid, which are governed by federal law.

Supporters say the legislation would stop some women from obtaining abortions. Opponents said it would also stop many women from getting cancer screenings, birth control and other health care by shutting down providers like Planned Parenthood.