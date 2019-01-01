BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that would compensate the wrongly convicted is headed to the governor’s desk. The House voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the amended measure from the Senate that would pay $60,000 a year for wrongful incarceration and $75,000 per year on death row.

Backers say the state needs to take responsibility when an innocent person is incarcerated. Idaho is one of 15 states that doesn’t compensate people sent to prison for crimes they didn’t commit.

Idaho has several notable cases, including Christopher Tapp, who spent 20 years in prison before DNA evidence cleared him of the rape and murder of Angie Dodge.