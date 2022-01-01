BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would boost by $20 the amount Idaho residents can recover annually on grocery sales taxes has passed the the full House. Idaho residents under age 65 can currently get annual maximum tax credits of $100 for the money they spend on taxes at the grocery store. Older residents get a slightly more. The bill that passed the House Thursday was sponsored by Rep. Jim Addis and would boost that amount to $120 starting with tax returns filed in 2024. It would cut about $32 million from state revenues. Opponents say the bill doesn’t put enough money back in taxpayers’ pockets.