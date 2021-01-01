BOISE, IDAHO | By KEITH RIDLER (AP) — Legislation that would immediately end emergency declarations or health orders in Idaho involving such things as wildfires, floods or pandemics if it prevented businesses from operating has cleared the state House.

Lawmakers voted 52-14 on Monday to send to the Senate the proposed law that backers describe as a business bill of rights.

Opponents say that it could have unintended consequences by ending a governor’s emergency declarations and cutting off federal recovery funds Idaho residents would need to rebuild from a disaster.

Lawmakers are angry that Republican Gov. Brad Little last year issued a stay-at-home order to limit coronavirus spread.

The order categorized some businesses and workers as non-essential.