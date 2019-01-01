SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — A bill targeting a new Salt Lake County rule to require gun show vendors in county facilities to run background checks on customers has passed the Utah House of Representatives.

The Deseret News reported the bill that passed without debate aims to clarify state control over gun laws in Utah.

The bill would prevent cities or counties from being able to work around the state’s gun legislation.

The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. Cory Maloy and faces opposition from Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Democrats who argue local governments should be able to pass regulations.

Source: Deseret News