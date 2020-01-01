SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO and LINDSAY WHITEHURST (AP) — Utah gun owners will be allowed to carry concealed weapons without a permit under a bill signed into law Friday by Republican Gov. Spencer Cox.

Several other states are considering similar measures backed by gun-rights groups like the National Rifle Association.

Utah previously required people to take a weapons course, undergo a background check and get a permit to legally carry a gun in public hidden under a jacket or inside a purse.

Gun-control groups say those steps are supported by many gun owners and keep people safer. But opponents say the permit system is ineffective on ensuring safety.