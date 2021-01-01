SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH | By SOPHIA EPPOLITO (AP) — The Utah Senate has unanimously voted in favor of a bill that would ban police from releasing mug shots until a person has been convicted of a crime.

The measure passed the Senate on Wednesday and aims to make mug shots a private record to limit their impact on people’s lives — especially for those who are falsely accused or never found guilty.

Some news media have opposed the effort, arguing that the photos can serve as a check on law enforcement. The bill needs one final procedural vote in the Senate before moving to the governor’s desk.