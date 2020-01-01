SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — Transgender athletes would be barred from playing on girls’ sports teams under a bill that advanced Thursday in Utah, one of over a dozen states considering similar measures that opponents say would harm trans teenagers.

The bill was approved by a panel of lawmakers Thursday and now advances to the House floor.

The Republican lawmaker sponsoring the measure said it would ensure fairness by making sure female athletes aren’t competing against those identified as male at birth.

Opponents, though, say it would discriminate against students who are told they can’t play with their peers.

The bill would not block male transgender teens from playing boys’ sports. It would not apply to college sports.