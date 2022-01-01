BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation eliminating drop boxes and similar drop-off locations for absentee ballots in Idaho will not get a hearing in the Senate and is dead. Republican Sen. Patti Anne Lodge said Friday she has received thousands of emails opposing the legislation. She chairs the Senate State Affairs Committee where the bill was sent after making it through the House on a 37-33 vote earlier this month. Lodge says she has heard from those with disabilities, the elderly and people with children who can’t wait in line and want to continue to use ballot drop boxes. Backers of the bill said drop boxes are susceptible to theft and arson.

Photo: “Ballot Drop Box” by Cliffordsnow, via Wikimedia Commons, retrieved from https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ballot_Drop_Box.jpg, used under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 Generic license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)