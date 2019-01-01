BELLEVUE, IDAHO | (ISP) – Detectives with the Idaho State Police have arrested the Marshal for the City of Bellevue, Idaho, and charged him with felony delivery of marijuana.

Idaho State Police Detectives served Scaggs with a warrant for his arrest at approximately 9:15 p.m. last night, Tuesday, October 13, at the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office in Hailey. The warrant follows an ISP investigation that began with a tip, and was conducted with assistance from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney. During the investigation, ISP detectives found evidence Scaggs recently delivered marijuana while on duty as the Bellevue City Marshal.

Scaggs was booked into the Blaine County Jail on the above charge.