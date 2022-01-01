Bear River State Park will be hosting a fun ‘Soap Box Sled Derby’ at the sledding hill inside the park on Thursday, February 18! Start time is 1 p.m.

Show off your creativity by building your own sled out of cardboard, soft plastic, tape, and glue. Then show off your skill by racing that sled. There will be a variety of prize categories for best crash, first to the finish line, and more!

Sled building requirements are as follows:

Sleds MUST BE built out of cardboard, soft plastic, tape, and glue ONLY.

Size requirements limit sleds to NO MORE THAN 6 feet long, 4 feet wide, and 4 feet tall.

Sleds MUST ALSO have 6 inch tall sides all the way around.

This ‘Soap Box Sled Derby’ at Bear River State Park is a FREE event and everyone is invited!

________

Photo: Eaglebrook-School-Winter-Carnival-201420140131_4177 by EaglebrookSchool via Flickr.com, Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)