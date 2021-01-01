Bear Lake Laundry is looking for Laundry Attendants/Delivery Driver

Bear Lake Laundry washes linens and towels for large property management companies as well as individual property owners. Our commercial facility makes doing laundry fast and easy.

Laundry attendants are responsible for sorting, weighing, washing, and folding laundry. Our delivery driver will help do laundry in the facility as well as pick up dirty laundry from our clients and deliver carts of clean laundry.

Employees must be dependable, able to follow simple instructions, and add to our positive, upbeat work environment.

Apply today at bearlakelaundry.com/employment or call 435-881-0715.