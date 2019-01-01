YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park administrators say a woman was knocked to the ground by a grizzly bear and suffered minor injuries as she was hiking near Old Faithful geyser.

Park officials said Wednesday that the 37-year-old tourist from Columbia, Missouri was hiking alone earlier this week when she came upon two grizzly bears. One of the bears knocked the woman to the ground, scratching her thigh and causing minor injuries to her face when she fell.

She declined medical attention and the surrounding area has been temporarily closed. Park bear biologist Kerry Gunther says no action is planned against the bears.