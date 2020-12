BASKETBALL: Rich Men’s vs. Telos & Rich Women’s vs. Altamont

BASKETBALL: Rich Men’s vs. Telos & Rich Women’s vs. Altamont

Season Openers for both Men’s and Women’s teams

Game one: Rich Rebel Men’s basketball vs. Telos Titans at 6 PM

Game two: Rich Rebel Women’s basketball vs. Altamont Longhorns at 7:30 PM

Rich High School

December 4, 2020

Broadcasted by Matthew Peterson