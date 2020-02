BASKETBALL: EVANSTON VS JACKSON HOLE

BASKETBALL: EVANSTON VS JACKSON HOLE

GAME DATE: SATURDAY, FEB 29TH, 2020

GAME TIME: GIRLS TIP OFF @ 2:00 PM, BOYS TIP OFF @ 3:30 PM, PREGAME @ 1:30 PM.

GAME LOCATION: EVANSTON HIGH SCHOOL, EVANSTON, WY

PLAY BY PLAY: ELAN OLLIFF