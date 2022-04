**WE MAY BE UNABLE TO STREAM THIS GAME DUE TO A NETWORK PROVIDER OUTAGE. WE APOLOGIZE FOR THIS INCONVENIENCE BEYOND OUR CONTROL. IF YOU ARE WITHIN THE COVERAGE AREA, YOU MAY BE ABLE TO LISTEN ON AM 1340 | 105.5 FM KACH.**

Gameday: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Gametime: 4:00 p.m.

Play-by-Play: Dan Hubbard