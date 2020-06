BASEBALL: Evanston vs Severance, CO

BASEBALL: Evanston vs Severance, CO

EVANSTON OUTLAWS POST 41 VS SEVERANCE 970 SUN DEVILS

GAME DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 7, 2020

GAME TIME: 8 AM, PREGAME @ 7:50 AM

GAME LOCATION: ROY PECK FIELD – RIVERTON, WY

PLAY BY PLAY: RYAN STEINECKERT