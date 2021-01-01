SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — A proposal to ban transgender girls from female sports teams in Utah stalled at the Legislature on Wednesday, days after the Republican governor voiced doubt about the bill.

At least 20 states are considering similar proposals that opponents say would discriminate against an already marginalized group.

Its sponsor, Republican Rep. Kera Birkeland, said in a statement that she was disappointed a panel of lawmakers held the bill, but she recognizes it’s a complex issue.

Troy Williams with the group Equality Utah applauded the outcome, calling Republican Gov. Spencer Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson true peacemakers who care for LGBTQ kids.