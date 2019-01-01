Background checks to be required for all sales at Salt Lake County gun shows

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) – Salt Lake County says it will begin requiring background checks on private sales at gun shows held in county-owned facilities next year.

Mayor Jenny Wilson announced the rule Monday, saying she knows it won’t solve the gun violence problem but says the county can’t risk letting someone with a criminal record or history of domestic abuse get a firearm.

Prominent gun rights advocate Clark Aposhian said Wilson is “absolutely out of bounds” with the rule.

He said the Utah Legislature has made clear that only state lawmakers can make gun laws, not local governments.

Source: Deseret News