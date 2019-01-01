JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) – A busy mountain road in western Wyoming is back open after two avalanches closed it for about 10 hours, including one that trapped a delivery box truck.

Driver Riley Doyle was alone in the truck and unhurt in the first slide on Teton Pass around midday Thursday on Wyoming Highway 22 near the Idaho line.

Buckrail reports that while highway crews were responding to that avalanche, another one was triggered nearby. No one was caught in that slide.

Over a foot of snow had fallen over parts of the Teton Range. More snow is forecast for the area Friday night.

Source: Buckrail