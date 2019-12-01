UINTA COUNTY, Wyo. – The Uinta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several reported thefts of fuel and batteries in the rural areas in and just outside of Uinta County over the last week.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office states that various pieces of large commercial equipment in the Bridger Valley area have had their fuel tanks accessed and a substantial amount of fuel removed. In addition, batteries have also been removed from some of the equipment.

Officials are asking the public for any information they may have. The suspect vehicle is described in the post as an older model dually truck with bald (little tread) front tires. The suspect vehicle is thought to be utilizing some sort of portable tank or storage containers to store and remove the fuel from the theft location.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding anyone with commercial equipment, fuel tanks, or vehicles that may be in an unsupervised or unsecured area to take measures to secure their property. They are also asking that people report any theft or suspicious activity.

If anyone has any information about these types of incidents, please contact the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center, 307-783-1000 or text to Crime Stoppers: 307-708-CASH (2274).