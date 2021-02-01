CARIBOU COUNTY | Press Release – On February 01, 2021, at about 8:45 pm, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a traffic violator who was traveling at an excessive speed through the City of Soda Springs.

The vehicle failed to yield and attempted to outrun the pursuing law enforcement vehicles. The pursuit reached speeds of 100 plus mph along US30 towards Bannock County. The driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Potter Rd and US 30 in Bannock County.

Life flight was initially dispatched, but the driver was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Regional Medical Center and admitted.

Chandler Lippert, age 28, of Clayton, NC. was charged with felony eluding and driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The pursuit was assisted by the Soda Springs Police Department.

This is the second attempt to elude sheriff’s deputies to have occurred in Caribou County in under two weeks. Both times the drivers have been apprehended and face serious criminal charges.

Sheriff Adam Mabey would like to remind the motoring public that law enforcement agencies across the State are currently participating in an aggressive driver awareness campaign and are on the look out for aggressive drivers.

Aggressive driving is a contributing factor in half of all crashes in Idaho. According to preliminary data, aggressive driving was a factor in 78 fatal crashes in the state during 2020.