Summit County, Utah – On August 14, 2020 at approximately 8:45 p.m., the Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing child in the Trailside area of Summit County. The parents of a 13-year-old female reported the child had not returned to their Park City home after missing a 6:50 p.m., Park City Transit bus pick up at a bus stop in the Trailside area. The parents attempted to find their daughter – after not locating her, the mother called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

After deputies began searching multiple areas throughout Snyderville Basin, the mother called a deputy at 9:24 p.m., and reported her daughter had been found at friend’s home near Trailside. It was reported that while at the bus stop, the 13-year-old female was approached by an adult male. The male reportedly forced the child to walk on a dirt trail where he forced her to remove some clothing and give up her phone. The suspect alleged he had a gun, but no gun was presented. During the incident, the young girl said the male kicked dirt and rocks at her, then quickly left the area on foot. The child ran to a friend’s house in the area.

The male is described as a white male in his 30’s. At the time of the incident the suspect was wearing a gray hoodie with a zipper, black hat, dark pants and a face covering.

Sheriff’s Office investigators have been collecting evidence and following any available leads – currently, there is no identified suspect. If anyone happened to be in the Trailside area on Friday, August 14, 2020 between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., we are asking them to call investigators with any information they may have regarding activity in the area. (435)615-3601

This appears to be an isolated incident, and we do not believe there is any immediate threat to the public.

As a safety reminder, we encourage parents to talk to their children about stranger danger. When children are approached by people they do not know, they should lead with their voice – scream and yell to get attention. Parents should also have their minor children travel with a friend or an adult and report any suspicious persons or vehicles. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office continues to provide patrols in our neighborhoods by vehicle, motorcycle, horseback and bicycle.