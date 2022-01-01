Updated as of FRI Jan 27, 2:06 PM

EASTBOUND I-80 CLOSED: As of January 27 at 12:00 p.m., Eastbound I-80 is closed across most of the state as a result of a rolling closure. Estimated opening time is in 14 to 18 hours.

WESTBOUND I-80: I-80 WESTBOUND between Evanston and the Utah State Line is slick in spots, drifted snow, slush with snowfall, blowing snow.

NORTHBOUND WY 89: WY 89 North between Evanston and the Utah State Line is slick in spots with snowfall, blowing snow.

SOUTHBOUND WY 150: WY 150 South between Evanston and the Utah State Line is slick in spots, drifted snow with snowfall, blowing snow.

NORTHBOUND US 189: US 189 North between I-80 and WY 412 is slick in spots.

NORTHBOUND WY 412: WY 412 North between I-80 and US 189 is closed due to winter conditions, as of January 27 at 01:00 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

NORTHBOUND US 30: US 30 North between Opal and I-80, Granger Jct is wet, slick in spots, drifted snow, slush with blowing snow.

SOUTHBOUND WY 530: WY 530 South between Green River and the Utah State Line is slick in spots.

SOUTHBOUND US 191: US 191 South between the Utah State Line and Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate, is closed due to winter conditions. As of January 21 at 12:00 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

NORTHBOUND US 191: US 191 between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd., is wet, slick in spots with blowing snow.