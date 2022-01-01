Updated as of MON Jan 30, 2:00 PM

I-80 EASTBOUND/WESTBOUND: Slick to slick in spots to Rock Springs, black ice to slick in spots I-80 / US 30 WESTBOUND between Point of Rocks and Exit 142, Bitter Creek. Issues starting near Rawlins with slick roadway, drifted snow with snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow.

NORTHBOUND WY 89: WY 89 North between Evanston and the Utah State Line is slick in spots.

SOUTHBOUND WY 150: WY 150 South between Evanston and the Utah State Line is slick in spots.

NORTHBOUND US 189: US 189 North between I-80 and WY 412 is slick in spots.

NORTHBOUND WY 412: WY 412 North between I-80 and US 189 is closed due to winter conditions, as of January 30 at 05:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

NORTHBOUND US 30: US 30 North between Opal and I-80, Granger Jct is slick in spots.

NORTHBOUND WY 372: WY 372 between I-80 and WY 28 is slick in spots.

SOUTHBOUND WY 530: WY 530 South between Green River and the Utah State Line is slick in spots.

SOUTHBOUND US 191: US 191 South between the Utah State Line and Mile Marker 502, Southbound Closure Gate, is closed due to winter conditions. As of January 30 at 05:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown.

NORTHBOUND US 191: US 191 between Rock Springs and Mile Marker 12, Yellowstone Rd., slick to slick in spots with some black ice.