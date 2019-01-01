Did you miss out on any of our Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony live streams? Want to see them again?

We covered graduations from Mountain View, Lyman, Evanston, and Horizon High Schools in Wyoming, Preston, and West Side High Schools in Idaho, and Rich High School in Utah.

Due to precautions taken during the pandemic, each graduation ended up being unique in it’s presentation, but all were united in making sure the graduating seniors felt honored and celebrated for their accomplishments! And that is exactly why we stepped in to help, because we wanted to be a part of making sure the Class of 2020 felt celebrated and connected to those who wanted to celebrate with them.

All of our graduation live streams are archived and available to watch below:

Mountain View High School

Lyman High School

West Side High School

Preston High School

Rich High School

Horizon High School

Evanston High School