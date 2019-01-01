EVANSTON, Wyo. – Over the weekend, Uinta County Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health were notified of 5 more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) among Uinta County residents doubling the number of active cases in the county to 11.

The first 5 of the recent cases were disclosed on Thursday, June 4, and are likely contributed to community spread as no known source was found.

The patients are all adults from the Evanston area, and all are isolating and recovering at home.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health Laboratory Testing data, approximately 90 tests were completed from the county in the last week, which is a decrease from the 140 tests from the previous week.

Wyoming Department of Health and Uinta County Public Health are following up to monitor and learn more about their exposure risk and identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient.

Known contacts will be contacted and asked to quarantine, and to monitor for symptoms. Testing may be required, but a negative test does not eliminate the need to quarantine.

As restrictions are relaxed, and residents come into closer contact with one another, new cases are expected. Contact tracing and isolation/quarantine orders are very important to limit the spread.

Equally important are continued safety and virus mitigation precautions taken by all members of the community, including maintaining social distance of 6 feet from others outside of the home, wearing a face covering when in public places, and practicing good hand hygiene. Increased cleaning and disinfecting areas that are frequently touched is also necessary.

Residents with symptoms are encouraged to seek testing, and there are affordable options. Contact your healthcare provider for guidance.

Illness has thus far been mild, but as community circulation increases, there is concern that those who fall into vulnerable categories may be affected. Quick disease recognition by testing when symptoms appear, adherence to isolation and quarantine requests, and community precautions will decrease that likelihood.

As a reminder, symptoms reported with COVID-19 are cough, fever, shortness of breath, and sore throat, but research has shown the presence of other symptoms, including nasal congestion, loss of sense of smell and taste, and gastrointestinal symptoms, as well.

If experiencing any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you call your healthcare provider and seek testing. A person can be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and still spread the virus, too.