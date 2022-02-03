JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Anny Malo of Quebec, Canada won the Pedigree Stage Stop sled dog race for the forth straight year. Race officials say Malo finished the week-long race with a cumulative time of 15 hours, 11 minutes and 17 seconds. That’s just over 17 minutes faster than second-place finisher Lina Streeper of British Columbia, Canada. Streeper posted the fastest time in Saturday’s final stage, a 28.2 mile out-and-back that finished in Driggs, Idaho. Cathy Rivest, also of Quebec, Canada, finished third and received rookie of the year honors. The event began on Jan. 29 in Jackson, Wyoming.