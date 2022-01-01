SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A jury in Utah has found two animal rights activists not guilty on charges of burglary and theft after they allegedly took two sick piglets from an industrial pig farm. The activists with the California-based group Direct Action Everywhere had argued during their trial that nothing of value was stolen from the Smithfield Food facility because the 3-week old piglets were in poor condition and likely to die. The group took a 360-degree virtual reality video of the March 2017 incident and promoted it online, as part of a tactic known as “open rescue.” Three other activists charged in the case previously took plea deals rather than go to trial.

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune