Amid high unemployment some workers look for new careers

PARK CITY, UTAH (AP) — The economic upheaval sparked by the coronavirus pandemic has forced thousands of people of their jobs, and while some have gotten back to work others are starting again in new careers.

KUER reports Utah unemployment claims hit their peak in early May, with 127,532 people filing for benefits.

They included a Park City waiter hoping to make a career flying drones to take photos in the still-booming real estate market and moms getting new training in technology careers.

Experts say a big career change can be difficult, but also present opportunities.

