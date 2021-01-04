Amber Alert issued for a six-year-old female last seen on Wind River Reservation

Amber Alert issued for a six-year-old female last seen on Wind River Reservation

An Amber Alert has been issued for a six-year-old female named Savonne M. Jorgenson.

Savonne was last seen at 11 p.m. on January 4th, 2021, in her bed on the Wind River Reservation with her Aunt and Uncle.

She is three feet five inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with black eyes and black hair. Her bedroom window was open, and her clothing was missing. She is possibly wearing a gray shirt with yellow sleeves and pink tights.

There is no known vehicle description and no further information at this time.

If you have any information on this Amber Alert, please call 911 or 307-777-4321.