MIDWAY, UTAH – On Friday, a Midway, Utah woman escaped an alleged kidnapping by writing 911 on her hand and showing it to a locksmith who came to her home to provide service.

According to a police statement, a locksmith called dispatch stating that he changed the lock on a front door for a female client who showed him that she had 911 written on her hand. The statement continued, that a male was at the home and close to the woman the entire time. The woman reportedly had to ask the male for permission to be given her phone in order to pay the locksmith.

An officer was dispatched to the address where the female, who was later identified to be the victim, answered the door and walked quickly past the officer. The officer then made contact with the male in the house who was identified as Grant Eggertsen.

In a statement, Eggertsen told the officer that he and the alleged victim argued “and that was it.” The statement also detailed that when asked if the situation got physical between the two, Eggertsen said it did not.

The victim said in the statement that Eggertsen had a key to her house and wouldn’t leave when she asked him to, was holding her in her room against her will, and kept her phone so she would not call for help.

She reported that Eggertsen had “put his hands on her face and pushed against her face hard and it was hurting her eyes”. She also said that Eggertsen threatened to stab himself in the throat and burn her house down if she did not comply.

Eggertsen was subsequently placed under arrest for assault, aggravated kidnapping, and damage/interrupt of communication device.

He is currently being held without bail in the Wasatch County Jail.