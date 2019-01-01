ROY, Utah (AP) – Federal investigators have released a preliminary report after a plane crashed in a Utah neighborhood in January, killing the pilot.

The Standard-Examiner reported that the National Transportation Safety Board released the report Tuesday revealing multiple witnesses saw the airplane’s left wing drop before the plane nose dived into a residential neighborhood.

Investigators say a witness told investigators that the plane made popping noises before it crashed.

Authorities say 34-year-old David Goode was the only man on board the aircraft. The report suggests engine failure might have been a reason for the crash.

