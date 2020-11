COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (AP) — Air Force’s scheduled game at Wyoming this Saturday has been canceled due to an “upward trend” of COVID-19 cases at the Air Force Academy.

The Mountain West Conference said in a statement there was no plan to reschedule the game.

Air Force was slated to travel to Army this weekend before that game was postponed because of the virus.

The service academies are trying to find a date to make up the contest.

Both Air Force and Wyoming are 1-2 overall this season.