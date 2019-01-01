Air Force pilot killed during training laid to rest in Utah

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah community has buried a U.S. military pilot who died when his jet crashed off the coast of England last month.

KSTU-TV reported Air Force 1st Lt. Kenneth Allen was laid to rest Saturday following a public ceremony attended by hundreds of people at a high school in Brigham City.

Family members offered remembrances of the 27-year-old pilot who died in a June 15 training accident.

The F-15C Eagle fighter aircraft flown by Allen as part of the 493rd Fighter Squadron crashed in the North Sea. The cause of the accident was under investigation.