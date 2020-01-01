Adopt A Grandparent 2020 Christmas Radio Program – Part 1 – Runtime: 1 Hour

Adopt A Grandparent 2020 Christmas Radio Program – Part 2 – Runtime: 1 Hour 5 Mins

Adopt A Grandparent 2020 Christmas Radio Program – Part 3 – Runtime: 1 Hour 2 Mins

This year has been quite unique. It has been necessary for all of us to make some changes. This year we had to make some changes to our annual Adopt A Grandparent program.

This year we are introducing our special Adopt A Grandparent 2020 Christmas Radio Program!

Everyone, young and old is invited to tune-in or log-on and enjoy a wonderful radio Christmas program featuring holiday music, stories and entertainment with a local flair.

This year, residents of Rocky Mountain Care, Compassionate Journey and Willow Creek have shared their favorite holiday memories, Christmas music and stories.

You can listen to this special program here or you can catch an encore presentations Christmas Eve, December 24 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, and Christmas Morning from 9:00 am to Noon on both 99.1 FM (KNYN) and 98.3 FM (KADQ).

All of us at Mylocalradio hope that even in this difficult year, you and your family can experience the love, joy and peace that the magic of Christmas brings!