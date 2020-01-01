This year has been quite unique. It has been necessary for all of us to make changes to everything that used to be “normal”. The Adopt A Grandparent program had to change and adapt too.

Because of the extra precautions that are in place to help everyone stay healthy, the following information introduces the NEW Adopt A Grandparent 2020 Christmas Radio Show!

Everyone, young and old is invited to tune-in and enjoy a wonderful radio Christmas program featuring holiday music, stories and entertainment with a local flair. This year, residents of Rocky Mountain Care, Compassionate Journey and Willow Creek have shared their favorite holiday memories, Christmas music and stories that we will share with everyone during this fun program.

This special holiday program will air on BOTH 99.1 FM (KNYN) and 98.3 FM (KADQ).

Monday, December 14 from 1:30 to 4:30 pm

Christmas Eve, December 24 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm

Christmas Morning from 9:00 am to Noon.

The team at Mylocalradio partnered with the following companies and individuals to purchase vintage looking radios for each of our three local care facilities. So every resident can gather round and enjoy the Christmas music and stories they love while they enjoy a wonderful coffee and hot chocolate bar with delicious holiday treats during the Adopt A Grandparent 2020 Christmas Radio Show.

This year’s generous donors include Autofarm Chevrolet, Ellingford Brothers, Knights Inn and the Roundtable Restaurant, Trona Valley Federal Credit Union and several individual community members. Their generous donations helped purchase the radios and all the food for the parties. They are the ones who made this year possible!

For the past 13 years the Adopt A Grandparent Program has focused on giving gifts to Evanston’s beloved seniors – In 2020 the program gets even better — gifts for our adopted grandparents and gifts from our adopted grandparents with their shared Christmas memories, stories and favorite music!

It’s true after all, without our treasured grandparents, none of us would be here.