(FAMILY FEATURES) – Finding a simple solution for your family’s dinner can be as easy as reaching in the pantry for ingredients like canned tuna to create Tuna-Carrot Cakes with Garlic Lemon Aioli. With less than half an hour spent in the kitchen, you can have a meal on the table in a hurry that delivers the irreplaceable nutrients of dairy. Find more family dinner ideas at milkmeansmore.org.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Tuna-Carrot Cakes with Garlic Lemon Aioli

Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, on behalf of Milk Means More

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Servings: 4

Garlic Lemon Aioli:

3/4 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon lemon juice or orange juice

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

Tuna-Carrot Cakes:

3/4 cup fine corn flake crumbs, divided

1/3 cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

1/3 cup shredded carrot

2 tablespoons chopped green onion

2 tablespoons dill pickle relish or finely chopped dill pickle

1 can (12 ounces) tuna in water, drained and flaked

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

chopped green onion (optional)

To make garlic lemon aioli: In small bowl, combine yogurt, lemon juice, garlic powder and salt. Cover and refrigerate until serving time. To make tuna-carrot cakes: In medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup corn flake crumbs, yogurt, carrot, onion and relish. Add tuna; mix well. Place remaining corn flake crumbs on piece of wax paper. Shape tuna mixture into eight 3/4-inch thick patties. Lightly coat both sides of patties with crumbs. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook patties in hot oil 4-6 minutes, or until golden brown, turning once. Stir aioli. Spoon dollops on patties. Garnish with additional onion, if desired.

SOURCE:

United Dairy of Michigan