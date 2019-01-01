(FAMILY FEATURES)   –  Finding a simple solution for your family’s dinner can be as easy as reaching in the pantry for ingredients like canned tuna to create Tuna-Carrot Cakes with Garlic Lemon Aioli. With less than half an hour spent in the kitchen, you can have a meal on the table in a hurry that delivers the irreplaceable nutrients of dairy. Find more family dinner ideas at milkmeansmore.org.

Tuna-Carrot Cakes with Garlic Lemon Aioli

Recipe courtesy of Marcia Stanley, MS, RDN, on behalf of Milk Means More
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Servings: 4

Garlic Lemon Aioli:

  • 3/4       cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt
  • 1          tablespoon lemon juice or orange juice
  • 1/4       teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/8       teaspoon salt

Tuna-Carrot Cakes:

  • 3/4       cup fine corn flake crumbs, divided
  • 1/3       cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/3       cup shredded carrot
  • 2          tablespoons chopped green onion
  • 2          tablespoons dill pickle relish or finely chopped dill pickle
  • 1          can (12 ounces) tuna in water, drained and flaked
  • 2          tablespoons vegetable oil
  • chopped green onion (optional)
  1. To make garlic lemon aioli: In small bowl, combine yogurt, lemon juice, garlic powder and salt. Cover and refrigerate until serving time.
  2. To make tuna-carrot cakes: In medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup corn flake crumbs, yogurt, carrot, onion and relish. Add tuna; mix well.
  3. Place remaining corn flake crumbs on piece of wax paper. Shape tuna mixture into eight 3/4-inch thick patties. Lightly coat both sides of patties with crumbs.
  4. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Cook patties in hot oil 4-6 minutes, or until golden brown, turning once. Stir aioli. Spoon dollops on patties. Garnish with additional onion, if desired.

SOURCE:
United Dairy of Michigan