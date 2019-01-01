(CULINARY.NET) Almost nothing says comfort food quite like a freshly baked casserole. Next time your family asks for a warm, comforting meal, try this Rotisserie Chicken-Biscuit Casserole with just a handful of ingredients and less than 15 minutes of cook time.

Rotisserie Chicken-Biscuit Casserole

  • 1          whole rotisserie chicken
  • 8          refrigerated biscuits
  • 1          can (10 3/4 ounces) cream of mushroom soup
  • 1/2       cup milk
  • 1/4       cup sour cream
  • 2          cups frozen vegetables
  • 1/2       teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/8       teaspoon pepper
  1. Heat oven to 450° F.
  2. Remove meat from rotisserie chicken and shred; set aside. Discard bones.
  3. Cut biscuits into quarters; set aside.
  4. In saucepan, stir soup, milk, sour cream, chicken, vegetables, basil and pepper. Cook until boiling.
  5. Spoon chicken mixture into baking dish. Arrange quartered biscuits over filling.
  6. Bake 10-12 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown.

