EVANSTON, Wyo. – Uinta County Public Health and the Wyoming Department of Health have been notified of the tenth lab-confirmed case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) among Uinta County residents.

The patient is a female adult from Evanston. The individual is isolating and recovering at home.

Wyoming Department of Health and Uinta County Public Health are following up to monitor and learn more about the person’s exposure risk and identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient. Known contacts will be asked to quarantine, and to monitored for symptoms and tested if needed.

New cases, including percentage of positive cases (as compared to total number of tests) will be part of the broad overall picture that informs decisions moving forward.

Symptoms reported with COVID-19 are cough, fever, shortness of breath, and sore throat, but research has shown the presence of other symptoms, including nasal congestion, loss of sense of smell and taste, and gastrointestinal symptoms, as well. If experiencing any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you call your healthcare provider and seek testing. A person can be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and still spread the virus, too.