911 service for Utah cell phones intermittent over weekend

UTAH (AP) — Emergency authorities in Utah say cell phone calls to 911 were connecting only intermittently on Saturday.

Authorities urged people with emergencies to send texts or call alternative numbers.

The problems were reported for multiple cell phone carriers in Salt Lake City, Provo, Bountiful, Sandy, St. George and other areas.

The technical problems which caused the interruption in emergency 911 service were mostly resolved by Sunday.