SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — A giant rock jammed full of dinosaur bones continues to amaze Utah scientists as they slowly pick away at it to reveal its secrets, unscrambling what may be Utah’s biggest single discovery of dinosaurs.

But Deseret News reports the problem after years of such effort is finding enough money to continue.

The pile of fossilized bones was discovered 20 years ago on a rocky slope near Moab. Now, nearly a decade later, the 9-ton rock is parked in a state-owned garage in Salt Lake City.

Professionals have spent years drilling, carving and dusting the surface of the rock to expose the bones.