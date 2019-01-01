SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Health officials say nine more residents of Salt Lake County have contracted the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in Utah’s most populated county to 14.

The Salt Lake County Health Department says all of the new cases are linked to travel or contact with a person who has the virus. The department says it “doesn’t believe any of the cases are a result of local transmission in Salt Lake County.”

Eleven of the 14 cases are adults over the age of 18 and three are children. Two of the infected children attended school while they had the virus.