SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (AP) — A truck crashed into a coronavirus testing site in Salt Lake City Thursday, injuring nine people and demolishing a medical trailer.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash but say the driver may have suffered some sort of medical problem at the site near the University of Utah.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported four of the nine people were hospitalized with their injuries, but are expected to survive.

The accident forced the testing site to shut down, though, and it’s unclear when it will be able to reopen.

Source: AP, The Salt Lake Tribune