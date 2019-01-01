CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – U.S. and Wyoming officials are offering cash rewards for useful information as they investigate the poisoning deaths of three dogs and dozens of birds including a bald eagle, in the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission’s Spence and Moriarity Wildlife Management Area in Fremont County.

The poisonings happened in January 2018, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service publicized them Friday.

The agencies are offering up to a combined $7,000 for information leading to a conviction.

The dogs were rushed to a veterinarian after eating poison-laced baits but died nonetheless.

Illegal poisoning can indiscriminately kill any wildlife or pet that feeds on poison-laced baits; it is a crime that can result in tragic and far-reaching consequences, endangering wildlife, pets, and even humans.

Poison also killed a golden eagle, a Swainson’s hawk, 14 ravens, 17 magpies, one coyote and several small mammals.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act protects bald and golden eagles, and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act protects eagles, hawks, ravens, and magpies. Golden eagles are considered a declining species in many areas of the United States and this recent poisoning incident will only further imperil the species.

If you have any information about this or any wildlife poisoning in Wyoming, please contact the Service’s Lander, Wyoming, Office of Law Enforcement at 307-332-7607 or lawenforcement@fws.gov, or contact the WGFD Stop Poaching Hotline at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). You can call to report violations day or night and on holidays. You can report violations by texting “WGFD” to TIP411 (847-411) or through the WGFD website.